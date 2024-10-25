Bhubaneswar: Raising serious security concerns, Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail once again made headlines after a jailer and two warders sustained injuries following an alleged attack by three inmates here today.

The three prison inmates allegedly attacked the jailer with a blade in which the latter sustained injuries on the hand. Two other jail warders too were hurt in the brazen attack.

As per reports, a scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates. Hearing the noise, the jailer rushed to pacify the situation but they slashed his hand with a blade. Two other warders too sustained injuries when they tried to intervene. When the fight turned ugly, prison staff pressed the siren button after which Laxmisagar police reached the spot.

Recounting the incident, the injured jailer told media that the accused were upset after being put in the high-security ward and were constantly giving threats to shift them failing which there would be dire consequence. "The accused are drug addicts and hence got upset when they were housed in the high-security ward where access to any kind of intoxicants was not possible. They were demanding to be shifted to another ward where somehow they managed to lay their hands on drugs as there were many dealers across the street. They attacked me with a blade when I tried to resolve the group clash. But even if this has raised questions on whether we are safe at work, it is a part of my duty and such incidents will not scare me," the injured jailer told mediapersons.

It is still unclear why the accused resorted to such an act and whether it was unprovoked. Questions are also being raised as to how the inmates had access to a blade in the jail.

Meanwhile, Jharpada jail superintendent shared that the accused were agitated as they had been kept in a high-security ward considering they were habitual offenders. He, however, refuted that the inmates in the high-security ward were running a syndicate. A detailed report on the jail's state-of-affairs will be submitted after inquiry, he added.

A case at Laxmisagar police station has been registered in this regard.

Three days back, the jail had courted controversy after a reel showing a habitual offender swirling a knife surfaced on social media.