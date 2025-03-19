Bhubaneswar: Addressing concerns over the non-issuance of health cards to Journalists who recently applied for the Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed efforts are underway to integrate them into the unified insurance scheme.

Responding to a query from BJP legislator from Brahmagiri, Upasna Mohapatra in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Majhi stated the data provided by Journalists is being cross-verified with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana database. Necessary steps will be taken accordingly, he assured.

The Chief Minister further informed 804 journalists have applied for registration under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana between June 2024 and February 2025.

Mohapatra also inquired about the status of these applicants and sought clarification on any reasons for the rejection of their applications.