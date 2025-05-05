Bhubaneswar: JSW Steel Ltd was recognized as the third-best exporter for the 2024-25 fiscal year with JSW Terminal (DDIP) clinching the title of Best PPP Operator in Bulk Cargo for the same period, on Friday during an event ceremony in the State Capital.

The awards were given at the Paradeep Port Authority Stakeholders Meet and Awards Nite-2025, held at Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar. The accolades were presented by P.L. Haranadh, Chairman of Paradeep Port Authority, at the grand ceremony.

JSW Steel Odisha Business Head, Prasanna Panda, accepted the awards on behalf of the company, joined by JSW officials including Batakrushna Swain, Senior Manager – Logistics, and Amit Kumar Das, Assistant General Manager – Logistics, who were also present.

The company earned this honor for its outstanding performance as the state's leading exporter during the last fiscal year and also for further cementing its reputation for excellence in port operations.



JSW has played a crucial role in boosting exports through Paradip Port, contributing significantly to the movement of steel and allied products to global markets. Its efficient export operations at Paradip have strengthened Odisha's position as a vital hub for maritime trade.