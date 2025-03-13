Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Judicial Service (OJS)-2023 examinations, conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), were published today.

Altogether 33 candidates, including 24 women, have qualified in the OJS-2023 examinations, said the OPSC.

“The Commission recommends the name of 33 (24-w) candidates in order of merit for recruitment to the post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service-2023,” added the OPSC.

Somesh Ranabijuli has been declared as the topper of OJS-2023 exams while four women candidates —Arunima Pati, Payel Atta, Priyanka Agarwal and Smita Mohapatra—have grabbed the remaining positions in the top five in the list.

Other successful candidates are: Abhilash Das, Ritupurna Das, Anwesha Das, Akankshya Bhattacharjee, Abhipsha Mahakud, Shriyanka Dash, Sweta Padhee, Swati Samal, Rahul Vikram Pathy, Nazia Fazal, Arya Kumar Senapati, Shrita Chhotaray, Simran Sakunia, Debadutta Jena, Swastik Dash, Gautam Patnaik, Subhalaxmi Dash, Upasana Panda, Sushree Shrabanee, Smruti Pattnaik, Ashish Kumar Dey, Snigdha Behera, Arpita Sahoo, Rojalin Behera, Kanhu Kisku and KC Indrani.