Betnoti: Amid rising cases of human-animal conflict, another youth lost his life in an elephant attack in Betnoti area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. The incident took place in Deunchapada village which comes under Betnoti forest range late in the night.

The deceased was identified as Babul Marndi,a daily wage labourer from Angaria village in Morada tehsil of the district.

As per reports, Babul was returning home after work on his bicycle like every other day when he was attacked by a tusker. The pachyderm had reportedly strayed from the main herd. While a few other people accompanying him on respective bicycles managed to escape, Babul went ahead and came in close contact with the tusker due to low visibility in the dark. Before he could flee the spot, the jumbo attacked and trampled him to death. Betnoti forest officials, on getting information, rushed to the spot and recovered Babul's body. They rushed him to Betnoti hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Following news of Babul's death, local villagers demanded compensation and financial assistance for the bereaved family. They expressed fear and resentment about frequent straying of elephants into human habitats and damage to crops, houses and other properties other than endangering lives of people. Locals also accused the wildlife personnel for not being vigilant enough to curb the rising incidence of elephant menace in their area.

On the other hand, Forest department authorities said they are tracking the movement of elephants and making the villagers aware but people refuse to comply and often wander close to the wild animals.

About two weeks back, a 27-year-old woman had been trampled to death by an elephant in Bisoi area in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Charmi Naik of Gargadi village. Charmi had gone along with her one-year old son to the nearby forest to collect leaves and twigs when she encountered a tusker. The elephant had attacked and killed her on the spot but left the toddler unharmed.