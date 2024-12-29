Bhubaneswar: A junior engineer of Rural Development Department was reportedly killed in bee attack in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bishwanath Murmu (35), the junior engineer of Rural Development Department under Tiring block in Mayurbhanj.

Murmu, a native of Tulasi Chaura area under Baripada municipality, was staying at Rairangpur.

A swarm of bees from a beehive on a nearby tree stung Murmu while he was about to travel to Tiring from his official residence at Rairangpur at around 9 am. He fell unconscious in the bee attack.

Some locals rescued the junior engineer and rushed him to Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition.

Murmu died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.