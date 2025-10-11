Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a juvenile allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at the Place of Safety located on the premises of the Special Jail in Rourkela on Saturday morning.

The juvenile, who hails from Balangir district, was immediately rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the Jail Superintendent and police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Notably, this is not the first such case reported from the facility. In June this year, another juvenile from Ganjam district had also been hospitalised after consuming phenyl at the same centre.

The repeated occurrences have raised serious concerns over the security measures and mental well-being of inmates at the Rourkela Place of Safety, prompting calls for stricter supervision and improved care protocols.