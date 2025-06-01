Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today visited the Kalinga Studio in the Odisha capital here and reviewed the ongoing transformation work.

Majhi accompanied by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma, IDCO Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia and OFDC Managing Director Samarth Verma inspected the facilities at the iconic studio.

Members of Odia film fraternity, including actor-turned-politician Sritam Das and Harihara Mohapatra, were present during the Chief Minister’s visit to the studio.

Majhi appreciated the existing facilities and the newly-built infrastructure at Kalinga Studio. He asked the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to develop the studio into a modern and world-class facility, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The Chief Minister also suggested the officials to consult the members of Odia film fraternity and make further improvement to the facility.

Established in 1980, Kalinga Studio had played a key role in bringing new era in Odia film industry. The indoor and outdoor sequences of several popular Odia movies had been shot at Kalinga Studio in 1980s and 1990s.

The super cyclone of 1999 had caused extensive damage to the iconic studio. Moreover, the studio lost its importance due to shortage of modern equipment.

Soon after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Odisha, Majhi had directed the officials to expedite the transformation work at Kalinga Studio.

Accordingly, several new facilities including the entrance plaza, indoor shooting facility, Kalinga movie magic, avenue land, village area, iconic landmark, snow world, community hall, bamboo structure, waterbody and green area have been developed at the studio.