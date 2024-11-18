Dhenkanal: Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak in Odisha's Dhenkanal district came under scanner after Vigilance sleuths carried out multiple raids on his properties today. The OAS official's properties were raided after allegations of Nayak amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, surfaced.
The raids were carried out at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Bhadraka and Mayurbhanj on allegations including his office chamber, government quarters, his paternal home and houses of relatives.
As per reports, a team comprising 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar.
During search, following assets were unearthed:
Official sources said the measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing. The searches are underway and further details awaited.