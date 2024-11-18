Dhenkanal: Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak in Odisha's Dhenkanal district came under scanner after Vigilance sleuths carried out multiple raids on his properties today. The OAS official's properties were raided after allegations of Nayak amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, surfaced.

The raids were carried out at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Bhadraka and Mayurbhanj on allegations including his office chamber, government quarters, his paternal home and houses of relatives.

As per reports, a team comprising 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar.

During search, following assets were unearthed:

1. Triple storeyed building (under construction) with area 4800 Sqft. at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.

2. Triple storeyed building with area 6900 Sqft. at Kuansa, Bhadrak.

3. Double storeyed building (under construction) with area 6200 Sqft. at Gelpur, Bhadrak.

4. 13 nos of high value plots of which 6 are in prime area of Bhubneswar, 6 in Bhadrak & 1 in Pipili, Puri. Details as under; i) A piece of land vide plot No.709/2472, Khata No.361 with area A 0.090 at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar. ii) A piece of land vide plot No.192/E(P), Khata No.331 with area A 0.016 at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. iii) A piece of land vide plot No.192/D, Khata No.331 with area A 0.034.43 (1500 Sqft) at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. iv) A piece of land vide plot No.192/E, Khata No.261 with area A 0.022 at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. v) A piece of land vide plot No.1400/1756/1919, Khata No.325/197 with area 200 dcml. at Patharagadia, Bhubaneswar. vi) A piece of land vide plot No.1756/1824, Khata No.325/202 with area A 0.125 dcml. at Patharagadia, Bhubaneswar. vii) 4 plots comprising plot No.4145 Khata No.766/832, Plot No.4031 Khata No.766/1015, Plot No.4033 Khata No.766/883, Plot No.4029 Khata No.766/881 of total area 86 dcml. at Gelpur, Bhadrak. viii) A piece of land vide plot No.4022, Khata No.348 with area A 0.28 dcml. at Gelpur, Bhadrak. ix) A piece of land vide plot No.281, Khata No.525 with area A 0.55 dcml. at Kuansa, Bhadrak. x) A piece of land vide plot No.1868/2921, Khata No.767/1290 with area 2175 Sqft. at Pipili, Puri. 5. Gold 250 gms. 6. Cash Rs.1,48,680/-. 7. Other deposits and investments are being ascertained. 8. 1 two wheeler.

Official sources said the measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing. The searches are underway and further details awaited.