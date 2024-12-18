Baripada: Kaptipada Police Station IIC Prakash Rath was today hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by sand mafia in Dahisahi area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The attackers also damaged a police vehicle.

According to reports, Rath had gone to Dahisahi to seize illegally stored sand when the attack took place. Upon arriving, he inquired about the ownership of the sand and who was responsible for storing it. This triggered an angry response from the sand mafia, who launched an assault on the police official.

The attackers hurled stones at the officer and damaged the police vehicle by smashing its windows. Rath sustained severe injuries to his back and neck. He was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.