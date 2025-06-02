Baripada: In a shocking incident, an additional tehsilar was aggressively assaulted and his vehicle torched by unidentified miscreants believed to be having links with the sand mafia in Kaptipada block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district here on Monday.

The revenue official Bhimkant Majhi, was on his way to raid illegal mining at some sand ghats when the attack took place. While he sustained serious injuries after being beaten up, his vehicle was severely damaged after stones and bricks were pelted at it.

Incidentally, the attack took place right in front of Kaptipada police station, triggering public outrage and serious concerns on the safety and security of government officials on duty.

As per reports, Majhi received tip-off on illegal sand mining being carried out at some places. He was on his way to raid the sites when a group of around 20 people intercepted him and attacked him. After vandalising his car, the gang immediately fled the spot.

Corroborating the incident, Majhi told mediapersons that he got specific intelligence about sand mining being carried out in some areas. "I called my driver to get the official vehicle but since he did not answer, I took out my personal car and headed towards my office to take some supporting staff along. On my way, a group of around 20-25 men tried to stop me. Sensing danger, I somehow managed to evade them and headed straight towards the police station. But the gate was locked and the miscreants managed to confront me again in front of it. They grabbed my collar and beat me up. Not just that, they threw bricks and stones at my vehicle and then left before anyone could take any action," he said.

Majhi also claimed that he was fearing his life was in danger which prompted him to reach out to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked posers on the security infrastructure and law enforcement in the area which is allowing the illegal sand mafia to operate with such impunity and high-handedness. Earlier, Kapitpada IIC and even some youths had been attacked in a similar manner by miscreants involved in the nexus.