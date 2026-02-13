Bhubaneswar: The police have cracked the mystery surrounding the death of a college girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara district and arrested her boyfriend from the capital city.

The body of Swati Swarupa Samal (21), daughter of Haraprasad Samal of Mallikesharpur under Derabish police limits in Kendrapara, was found in the Luna river on February 6.

According to her family members, the college girl went missing while returning home from a private coaching centre at Kendrapara on February 5.

The girl’s father had lodged a complaint in this regard with police. Later, her body was found in Luna river near Kusunpur under Marshaghai police limits.

The deceased’s family member lodged an FIR with police and claimed that she had been murdered. The police had registered a case on the basis of the FIR and launched a probe into the incident.

During investigation, the cops came to know that the college girl was in a relationship with a boy, identified as Shibuna Nayak (22) of Mangarajpur under Khandapada police limits in Nayagarh.

The girl reportedly ended her life after she was subjected to harassment and mental torture by Nayak. Marshaghai police today arrested Nayak from a private college in Bhubaneswar.