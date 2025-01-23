Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project in Odisha made significant strides as the Stage II forest clearance was granted for the section between Daspalla and Adhenigarh.

This approval allows the project to move forward with minimal environmental impact.

As of now, 226 kms of the total 301-km rail line have been completed, including 106 kms from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 120 kms from Balangir to Purunakatak. The work for the remaining 75 kms between Purunakatak and Daspalla is going on at full pace, said the Railways today.

Forest Diversion and Environmental Measures

The project required the acquisition of 3,274.336 hectares of land, including 746.42 hectares of forest land. The most significant environmental challenge was the forest clearance between Daspalla and Purunakatak (Km.112-180), which involved 594.618 hectares of dense forest. However, careful planning was done to avoid key wildlife sanctuaries and to minimize the impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

In consultation with the Forest Department, the project team developed a comprehensive wildlife conservation plan, which was approved by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha. Provisions like animal passages (both over and under the rail line) and bridges for waterway and wildlife movement were incorporated to minimize disruptions. All engineering solutions, including viaducts and tunnels, were designed to reduce tree felling and protect the forest cover.

Strategic Planning for Completion

The project remains on track, with key engineering breakthroughs already achieved. So far, 226 kilometers of the rail line are complete. The remaining work is expected to finish in the coming months, ensuring the timely completion of this transformative infrastructure project.

Tunnel Construction and Engineering Challenges

The rail line includes seven tunnels over a 75-kilometer stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak, totaling 12.76 kilometers. These tunnels represent some of the most challenging engineering feats in railway construction.

Notably, Tunnel No. 4, spanning 4.885 kilometers between Buguda and Banigochha, is the longest in the project and includes a 700-meter escape tunnel for safety. Other key breakthroughs in Tunnel No. 1 and Tunnel No. 3 highlight the progress made in overcoming difficult geological conditions, varying soil densities, and rock formations. Altogether, breakthrough have already been done in 5 Tunnels out of 7 Tunnels of the project.

The tunnels, with five of them being curved, require precise alignment and strong structural integrity. To speed up the work, construction is happening from both ends of the tunnels, a strategy that helps meet tight timelines.

Wildlife Protection and Viaducts

The project passes through ecologically sensitive areas, including wildlife sanctuaries. As part of the mitigation efforts, viaducts, animal underpasses, and overpasses have been incorporated into the design. Additionally, seven tunnels and a 4.8-kilometer viaduct have been planned to minimize forest land acquisition and reduce environmental impact. There are four viaducts in total (6.94 kilometers), with two between Buguda and Banigochha (4.8 km and 0.29 km), and two between Charichhak and Adhenigarh (1.3 km and 0.55 km). These measures are aimed at protecting the local wildlife and preserving their natural habitats.

Economic and Social Impact

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line will significantly reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, benefiting both passengers and freight. The rail line will improve access to markets, industries, education, and healthcare, fostering economic growth across the region. It is expected to drive industrial growth, attract investment, and create new jobs, helping Odisha become a key economic hub in Eastern India.

A Vision for the Future

This rail line is a major step toward connecting remote regions of Odisha with the rest of the country. The project is expected to increase trade, improve regional connectivity, and stimulate industrial growth by easing the movement of goods and people.

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line aligns with the Indian government’s vision of improving national rail connectivity and will bring long-term benefits to Odisha and the entire eastern region of India.

With the successful receipt of Stage II Forest Clearance and several engineering breakthroughs, the project is on track to deliver an essential upgrade to Odisha's transportation network. The project promises to not only improve connectivity but also support economic growth and environmental sustainability, transforming the region for years to come, added the railways.