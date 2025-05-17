Bhubaneswar: During a visit to the Nayapalli Labour Haat today, Odisha’s Minister of Labour and State Employees’ Insurance, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, instructed officials to establish a helpdesk to facilitate the registration of labourers and workers.

The helpdesk aims to simplify the registration process and enable workers to obtain labour cards more efficiently.

Noting that many labourers have yet to receive their labour cards, the Minister stressed the urgency of registration. He emphasised that without official registration, workers are unable to access various welfare benefits provided by the government, including educational assistance, marriage and maternity benefits, as well as death and funeral aid.

Singkhuntia directed labour officers to promptly accept applications and take swift action to ensure that eligible workers are brought under the benefits framework without delay.

Following the visit to Nayapalli, the Minister also inspected the multipurpose workers’ shelter in Dumduma, where he interacted with labourers and reviewed their living conditions.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathi, Joint Labour Commissioner (Bhubaneswar) Pranab Kumar Patra, and other senior officials from the department accompanied the Minister during the visits.