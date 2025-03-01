Bhubaneswar: A labourer was killed allegedly due to a mishap during construction work at IOCL oil refinery at Odisha’s Paradeep town today.

The deceased has been identified as Satyabrata Majhi of Kaliapata village under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

Majhi was working for Krishna Builders, a private agency, engaged in some construction work at the IOCL oil refinery at the Port Town.

The mishap took place while Majhi along with other workers were laying the pilings at the construction site.

During the work, a concrete structure collapsed and fell on Majhi. He sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

Fellow labourers rescued Majhi and rushed him to a community health centre (CHC) at Atharabanki. However, Majhi was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The incident has triggered tension at the construction site at the oil refinery.