Bhubaneswar: Taking the idea of prosper Odisha to a new height, the Odisha Government launched the ‘Lakhapati Didi Sahayika Yojana’ with an aim to make women financially independent.

Announcing the decision to roll out the scheme, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said the Community Support Staff have a crucial role in the progress and development of the State.

Under the scheme, the State exchequer will bear the cost towards wages of the Community Support Staff. Accordingly, funds will be sanctioned to the Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs).

Over 62,000 Community Support Staff will receive wages retrospectively from April 2024.