Bhubaneswar: Considering demand of several students and parents, Odisha Higher Education Department extended the last date for submission of Common Application Form (CAF) for admission into UG courses till June 4.

As per the revised timeline, the applicants can submit the application form online by 11.45 pm of June 4 for admission into Plus 3 courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The applicants have been advised to complete the process through www.samsodisha.gov.in within extended timeline.

The submission of the CAF for UG admission is underway since April 16, 2025.

In view of delay in announcing the results of CHSE Plus 2 Examination-2025, the Higher Education Department earlier had extended the timeline for admission into Plus 3 courses in Degree Higher Education Institutions including self-financing colleges and Sanskrit colleges for the academic session 2025-26 to June 1.

The last date for submitting the online form was May 21, 2025.