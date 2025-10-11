Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election, Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Jay Dholakia was inducted into the party’s primary membership in the presence of BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders including former BJP president Basant Panda at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The Nuapada by-election is scheduled to be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls to six other Assembly constituencies across the country.

While the Congress has already named Ghasiram Majhi, a prominent tribal leader, as its candidate, the BJP is yet to officially announce its nominee. However, Jay Dholakia’s induction is widely seen as a strong indication that he may be fielded as the party’s candidate to reclaim the seat once held by his father.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), meanwhile, has not yet finalised its candidate for the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, leaving the Nuapada Assembly seat vacant.