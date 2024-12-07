Bhubaneswar: The state government today launched the ‘100-Day Intensified TB Campaign’ to eliminate tuberculosis in Odisha.

Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched the campaign in the presence of senior officials in the capital city here.

The campaign will be implemented in 19 districts of Odisha, marking a major step in strengthening the state government’s efforts towards TB elimination.

Both Central and state governments are committed to reduce the burden of TB and improve health outcomes across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put emphasis on achieving certain targets with regard to TB by 2025. These targets are reduction of TB incidence by 80 per cent as compared to 2015 baseline, reduction of TB mortality by 90 per cent as compared to 2015 baseline and zero catastrophic expenditure for the families affected with TB, said the Health Minister.

As part of the campaign, the minister unveiled advocacy and information, education, and communication (IEC) materials to raise awareness about TB prevention and treatment, and appealed people to join hands in the campaign to make “TB Mukt Odisha” and “TB Mukt Bharat”.

The Health Minister also flagged off the Ni-kshay Vahan, a fleet of vehicles that will enhance access to diagnostics, screening, and treatment services in remote areas. The Ni-kshay Mitra programme aims to provide nutritional support to TB patients and their families, as well as improve care for high-risk individuals.

This 100-day Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign will focus on enhancing TB case detection, reducing diagnostic delays, and improving treatment outcomes, especially among high-risk groups. The initiative is a part of India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), which aligns with the government's commitment to achieving the "End TB" goal by tackling the challenges of TB notification and mortality.

The campaign will be rolled out across Balangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts in Odisha. The focus is on reaching underserved communities and high-risk groups to reduce TB transmission and ensure equitable access to TB services.

The 100-day campaign will focus on key indicators such as TB incidence rates, diagnostic coverage, and mortality reduction, aligning with national policy initiatives like increased financial assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The programme also includes social support through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which aims to strengthen the TB elimination movement nationwide.

Currently, the state is implementing active case finding through ASHAs. ASHAs are provided Rs. 100 as incentive for referral of the presumptive TB case, and Rs. 500 as incentives for all positive cases. TB patients are provided Rs. 1000 per month under Nikshay Poshan Yojana.

TB champions Arjun Charan Nath and Sasmita Patra were felicitated in the function for their contributions towards community engagement for TB elimination.

Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra welcomed the dignitaries while Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Brundha D highlighted the progress of Odisha's TB programme and importance of protein rich foods for TB patients.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra. Senior officers, key stakeholders and TB champions participated in the state-level inauguration.