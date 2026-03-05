Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today launched the Go-Homestay Portal at an event in the Odisha capital, marking a significant milestone in strengthening community-led tourism across the state.

The portal launch coincided with a state-level workshop on the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme-2025, aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the scheme’s provisions and implementation modalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, emphasized that homestays are not merely accommodation facilities but gateways to Odisha’s rich culture, traditions, and warm hospitality.

The Go-Homestay Portal will promote transparency, accessibility, and ease of doing business for aspiring homestay owners, she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further highlighted that the initiative aligns with the state government’s vision of inclusive growth by empowering rural households, women, and local entrepreneurs through tourism-led development.

The workshop featured detailed presentations on the operational guidelines of the scheme, a portal walkthrough by the technical team, and expert sessions by representatives from Homestays of India and Svanir Wilderness Homestay. The programme also included panel discussions with experienced homestay owners who shared best practices and success stories.

The event concluded with deliberations on the way forward, outlining the action plan and district-level responsibilities, followed by closing remarks and a vote of thanks.

Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism; Deepankar Mohapatra, Director, Tourism; Monica Priyadarshini, State Mission Director-cum-CEO, OLM, district-level officials; representatives from financial institutions; PRI members; homestay owners from across Odisha; experts from Homestays of India; and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.