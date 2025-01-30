Bhubaneswar: In a significant step toward improving road safety and vehicle regulation, the Odisha government has introduced India’s first Automated Testing Station (ATS) fully owned and operated by the state.

The facility, established under the jurisdiction of Cuttack RTO, aims to enhance the accuracy and transparency of motor vehicle fitness inspections.

The ATS system, implemented in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, leverages advanced technical expertise to conduct automated fitness tests. Unlike the previous manual assessment system, which was prone to human error and subjectivity, the automated process ensures impartial and efficient fitness evaluations.

This move is expected to significantly reduce the number of unfit vehicles on the roads, thereby contributing to road safety and accident prevention.

Recognizing the importance of vehicle fitness in maintaining traffic discipline and minimizing accidents, the Odisha government has also announced plans to set up 21 additional ATS centres across the state in the near future.

Automated fitness testing is a crucial measure in modernizing vehicle inspections, ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles receive certification for continued operation. By eliminating manual intervention, the ATS system enhances efficiency, reduces corruption, and strengthens regulatory compliance.