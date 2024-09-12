Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure more higher secondary school students succeed in competitive and entrance examinations, the Odisha Government launched the Online Academic Support Programme. Minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond inaugurated the programme today.

Addressing the students of all the higher secondary schools in the State virtually, Gond said the free online support programme will help the students, especially those in remote areas, to achieve success in competitive examinations and entrance examinations for higher studies.

Students will gain more confidence to answer more number of questions in a short period of time after attending this programme, the minister added.

A total of 82,700 students who recently enrolled in the academic year 2024-25 joined this inaugural programme online.

After passing 12th standard, students prepare for several competitive exams and entrance exams for professional higher education studies like IPMAT/JIPMAT, CUET, CLAT, NDA, NIFT etc. They need to have better grip over English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude to succeed.

Experienced teachers will teach the students through this online programme.

The online class will run from Monday to Thursday from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be conducted on Fridays at an interval of 15 days along with teaching. This test will be done through OMR sheet or computer. The marks of this exam will be uploaded on the SAMS portal.

The Principals have been given responsibility to update the attendance of the students and contact information of all students joining this online class directly on the SAMS portal. The Principals will also give the names and numbers of the nodal officers and mentor teachers for this programme.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Raghuram R. Iyer, Director, Higher Secondary Education, officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Directorate and the School and Mass Education and teachers.