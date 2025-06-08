Bhubaneswar: In a bid to transform Puri into a prominent pilgrim city, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today announced key decisions ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.

The Minister said a blanket ban will be enforced on the sale of liquor at shops and bars within a two-kilometre radius of the Shree Jagannath Temple. Additionally, the sale of non-vegetarian food will be strictly prohibited along the ‘Bada Danda’—the grand road leading to the temple.

“The new excise policy will incorporate these provisions to ensure effective enforcement of the bans,” Harichandan added.

He also announced all buildings along the ‘Bada Danda’ will be redesigned to have a uniform architectural appearance. A detailed plan outlining the proposed height and structural design of these buildings will be released soon.

These decisions come as part of the State Government's broader efforts to preserve the sanctity of Puri, especially ahead of the auspicious Jagannath Rath Yatra, which begins on June 27 this year.