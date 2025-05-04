New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: In response to a letter from Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding alleged attacks on Bangladeshi nationals in Odisha, the State’s Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, clarified the Odisha Government intends to deport only those residing illegally in the State — not Muslims.

Harichandan emphasised the deportation efforts are directed solely at individuals from Bangladesh who are staying in Odisha without valid documentation. A growing movement has emerged in the State calling for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon, he said. He further stressed no member of the Muslim community has been affected by the actions under consideration.

In his letter, Pathan expressed concern over what he described as the systematic targeting of workers from West Bengal — particularly those from the Muslim community — based on their regional identity. He warned such incidents not only disrupt livelihoods, but also endanger lives and fundamental human rights.

Pathan urged the MHA to direct the Odisha Government to take swift and strict action against those responsible for the reported violence. He also called for the formation of a central fact-finding team to investigate the incidents and assess their scale and underlying causes.

Additionally, the MP requested the MHA ensure the safety of migrant workers in the affected districts and provide relief and rehabilitation support to those returning to West Bengal.