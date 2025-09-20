Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today termed the allegations of ‘modak’ theft at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri as baseless and illogical.

Replying to a query raised by BJD legislator Ananta Narayan Jena in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Harichandan informed a four-member committee had been constituted by the State Government to probe the matter. Based on its findings, it was concluded that the charge of stealing ‘dasamula modak’ had no merit. He clarified the secret ritual (gupta niti) of the deities was performed with the required number of modaks.

In late June this year, Haladhar Das Mohapatra, the Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra, had alleged that 70 modaks (herbal ladoos) were missing from a stock of 313 prepared for the ‘Dasamula’ ritual during the ‘Anasara’ period, when the deities are believed to fall ill. Mohapatra even lodged a complaint with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), expressing concern over the alleged loss of the sacred offerings.

Responding further, Harichandan admitted the probe report on the fall of Lord Balabhadra’s idol in July 2024 has not been made public. However, he confirmed the report was presented at the temple managing committee’s meeting on August 30, 2024.

He also informed the House during this year’s Rath Yatra, adequate numbers of servitors were engaged to ensure smooth conduct of rituals during the pahandi (procession) of the deities.

In addition, the Minister said the State Government has directed the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the stampede incident near the Gundicha Temple chariots during the festival.