Bhubaneswar: Lawyers across Odisha are today observing a pen-down strike to protest the murder of senior advocate Pitabash Panda. The Odisha State Bar Council, which called for the strike, has condemned the killing and demanded justice for the slain lawyer.

Council President Sitanshu Mohan Dwivedi said Panda, a member of the State Bar Council who had been elected with the highest number of votes, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in front of his residence in Berhampur.

Describing the incident as deeply shocking, Dwivedi urged the state government to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits and institute a judicial inquiry into the murder. He also demanded ₹1 crore compensation for Panda’s family.

After visiting Berhampur, representatives of the Bar Council have reiterated their demand for swift action and financial support to the bereaved family.