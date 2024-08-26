Bhubaneswar: The inquiry commission report on the murder of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati in Odisha will be made public soon, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The state government will decide on making a probe report on the assassination of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati public. The Chief Minister has discussed the matter in this regard. The decision will be taken soon," he said.

Murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati

Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and his four associates were killed by unidentified assailants at Jalespata Ashram in Chakapada of Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008, on the auspicious evening of Janmashtami.

The then state government headed by Naveen Patnaik had formed a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice A S Naidu to probe the assassination of the senior VHP leader.

The inquiry commission had submitted its report eight years ago. However, the judicial commission's findings are yet to be made public even 16 years after the sensational killing.

Development in Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case so far

A petition was filed in the Orissa High Court seeking a CBI probe into the murder of Laxmanananda Saraswati and his four disciples in Kandhamal district. Hearing the plea filed by advocate Debasis Hota, the High Court on January 2 this year issued a notice to the state government.

Opposing the CBI inquiry, the state government in March this year urged the Orissa High Court to dismiss the petition for a CBI investigation.

In an affidavit, the government mentioned that Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case had concluded with the conviction of the accused individuals by the Kandhamal District and Sessions Judge Court, Phulbani, stating the accused persons have approached the High Court, which is pending.

The petitioner in his plea described the murder as state-sponsored. He said that the investigations were conducted by various state agencies and the state government has not disclosed the number of convictions.

Demanding the CBI probe, he alleged that the state government attempted to attribute the murder to Maoists, concealing the true motives behind the assassination.