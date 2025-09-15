Bhubaneswar: The state government has sacked a college lecturer in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district for submitting fake certificate at the time of joining the job.

Santosh Kumar Satpathy, a Commerce lecturer at Balikuda College in Jagatsinghpur, was dismissed from service on September 6 as per an order issued by the district Sub-Collector.

As per reports, the Satpathy had joined the job in 2018. But, there were allegations that he had submitted a fake certificate to get the job.

The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division, had ordered for the formation of a fact-finding team after a complaint against Satpathy was lodged with the Higher Education Department.

During investigation, the fact-finding team came to know that Satpathy had submitted a certificate with regard to his M. Com degree from a fake university in Sikkim.

Satpathy was dismissed from service after the fact-finding team submitted a report to the Higher Education Department. The state government has ordered for the recovery of salary from Satpathy.