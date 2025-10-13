Bhubaneswar: With Diwali just a few days away, firecracker business activities have picked up in the Balianta area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city. Traders are rushing to apply for temporary licenses to set up firecracker stalls during the festive season, as the business promises good profit within a short span.

According to sources, around 40 traders have already applied online for licenses to sell firecrackers during Diwali. However, even before the approval of licenses for sale or manufacturing, some traders have reportedly started setting up tents and stocking different types of firecrackers. In some areas, traders have allegedly begun producing crackers illegally by engaging labourers without permission.

Authorities have made it mandatory that cracker shops be set up at least 500 metres away from markets and residential areas. The stalls must be located near riverbeds or open low-lying areas and equipped with safety materials such as water tanks, fire extinguishers, and sandbags.

Despite these regulations, illegal firecracker production has reportedly begun in some areas within restricted distances. Some traders have already stocked firecrackers worth several lakhs of rupees.

Locals have alleged that unauthorised firecracker manufacturing units are operating at multiple locations in the Balianta area, raising serious safety concerns ahead of the festive season.