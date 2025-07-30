Puri: In a dramatic turn of events, two suspects arrested on theft charges escaped from police custody by reportedly breaking through the toilet skylight in Odisha's Puri district.

The incident took place at Gop police station on Tuesday evening. As per reports, the accused duo had been arrested for their alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft case. They fled the lockup on the pretext of using the washroom from where they removed the skylight and fled.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the two of them had made the brazen attempt after keenly observing the corroding skylight in the toilet. They had then hatched an elaborate plan to access the roof by making a hole through it.

Sources said the skylight had disintegrated over time, a structural flaw that allowed the lockup breach.

Though the identities of the two suspects have not been disclosed yet, police shared that their escape is being probed through CCTV footage. "We have already started a manhunt and raiding various locations. Police stations have also been put on alert until the fugitives are caught," official sources said. The suspects were still at large till reports last came in.

Addressing mediapersons, Puri SP Pinak Misra said Additional SP has been directed to investigate negligence of duty and under what circumstances the suspects escaped. Action will be taken once he submits a report, he added.

The incident has raised serious questions on security infrastructure lapses in police stations which not only allows miscreants to go scot-free but also poses a threat to the public.