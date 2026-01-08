Bhubaneswar: The garden at Lok Bhavan, the official residence of the Odisha Governor, will be open to the general public for a limited period from January 10 to January 20.

Visitors will be allowed to enter the Lok Bhavan garden between 2.30 pm and 6.15 pm on the days. Entry will be permitted only through prior online registration, and visitors must carry a valid garden visit pass generated through a mobile application.

How to apply for garden visit pass

Interested citizens can apply for the pass using the ‘Lok Bhavan Garden Visit’ mobile app. After downloading the app, applicants need to complete the registration process and select a preferred date.

The Governor’s office has advised visitors to follow all instructions mentioned in the pass and cooperate with security personnel during the visit.

Atal Van inaugurated at Lok Bhavan

Atal Van, a newly developed park inside the Lok Bhavan premises, was inaugurated by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. The park has been named in honour of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recognising his visionary leadership and contribution to nation-building.

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the inauguration ceremony.

Key attractions of Atal Van

Developed with a focus on sustainability, Atal Van includes lush greenery, water bodies and fountain structures.

One of the major attractions is a T-55 battle tank, which played a crucial role in strengthening the Indian Army during the 1971 war and other military operations. Another highlight is a prototype model of the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft, currently used by the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

The Rafale model has been built under the Government of India’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission using automobile scrap and GI sheets. The prototype was designed and constructed by a team from Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, at the request of Lok Bhavan.