Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at the stockyard of a company engaged in the pipeline work of IOCL at Odisha’s Paradip town today.

The stockyard has pipes worth over crores of rupees for the IOCL project at the port town. The pipes have thick coatings of plastic and tarpaulin, which make them vulnerable to fire, reports said.

The authorities of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Paradip Port Trust, Paradip Phosphates Limited, IFFCO and local administration launched a massive operation to douse the flames.

As many as seven fire engines have been pressed into service to contain the blaze. The Fire Brigade personnel are trying to douse the flames with water and foam, reports added.

The stockyard is located close to a few factories, a fuel station and Paradip-Haldia oil pipeline. So, the fire at the stockyard poses a major threat to these establishments, locals said.