Bhubaneswar: A massive forest fire broke out near the Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Odisha’s Jharsuguda town today.

The fire reportedly broke out in a forest near the airport around the noon. Soon, the flames spread to the nearby areas.

The district administration as well as the authorities of the airport engaged at least four fire engines to douse the inferno, reports said.

The Fire Brigade personnel took around two hours to control the fire, they added. Senior officials of the district administration led by the local Tahsildar supervised the entire operation.

Locals, meanwhile, claimed that the flames were about to spread to an oil depot, located close to the airport. A major mishap was averted as the administration took prompt steps to control the blaze, they said.