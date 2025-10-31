Bhubaneswar: In the wake of recent bus fire incidents in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh that claimed several lives, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for all passenger buses registered after October 2025 to install fire safety systems.

According to the Odisha Fire Services Department, buses will now be required to have fire detection and suppression systems, along with other essential safety equipment such as emergency exit doors, alert systems, glass-breaking hammers, and fire extinguishers. These measures aim to ensure quick evacuation and effective fire response during emergencies.

The decision follows a high-level meeting held on October 27 between the Transport Department, Fire Services officials, and representatives of the State Bus Owners’ Association. Several key resolutions were adopted to enhance fire safety awareness and preparedness in passenger transport vehicles.

Authorities to conduct fire safety awareness

As part of the initiative, the Transport Department will conduct fire safety awareness camps at major bus stands across the state over the next four Saturdays. Fire Services officials will participate in these camps to educate bus operators and staff, especially those working on night service routes, about fire prevention and emergency response.

Bus owners have been directed to prepare a comprehensive list identifying which buses currently meet fire safety standards and which need upgrades. They have been given three months to address any shortcomings in their vehicles’ safety arrangements.

Additionally, the Fire Services Department will issue guidelines on materials used in bus interiors, advising that items such as screens, carpets, and seat covers should be made from non-flammable or fire-retardant materials.

To ensure continued compliance, state-level reviews will be conducted every three months to monitor progress and implementation of fire safety measures.