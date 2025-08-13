Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old patient undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla after attempting suicide tried to end his life again by jumping from the roof of the ENT department building today.

The patient, identified as Subir Sirdar of Bhatigaon under Bijepur police limits in Bargarh district, had allegedly tried to take his own life on Tuesday night by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. He was first admitted to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition before being shifted to VIMSAR in the early hours of Wednesday.

After receiving primary treatment at the casualty ward, Sirdar was moved to the ENT department for further treatment. Doctors had scheduled his surgery for around 11:30 am today and asked him to wait outside the operation theatre.

However, he reportedly managed to slip away and jumped from the building’s roof.

Hospital staff and bystanders immediately rescued him and rushed him back to the casualty ward, where he remains in a critical condition.