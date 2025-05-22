Sambalpur: Tension prevailed after a man was allegedly beaten to death following a theft attempt in Dhanupali in Odisha's Sambalpur district late on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

As per reports,the accused, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was caught by locals during a loot bid in Sunapali within Dhanupali police limits and beaten up mercilessly.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been involved in a few cases of theft in the area since last few days. On the intervening night of the Wednesday and Thursday, vigilant locals caught him red-handed in another loot attempt and thrashed him ruthlessly. They then handed him over to the police at around 4 am and filed an FIR.

Official sources said the man, after medical check-up, was taken by the cops to his hopuse for a search. Police, after recovering a few items, took the accused back to custody for further interrogation. However, the latter's health suddenly deteriorated in the police station. He was immediately taken to Sadar hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Till reports last came in, the family of the man was not informed about his death. The health status of the accused during preliminary medical examination by police is not known yet. The exact cause of death will be established after his kin arrive and postmortem is carried out, sources said.