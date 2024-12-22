Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on the suspicion of theft at a garment shop in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place at Sartha village under Singla police limits in Balasore. The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Pradhan of the village.

According to villagers, some miscreants had stolen cash and clothes from the garment shop of one Ajay Das at Sartha last night.

Suspecting the involvement of Trilochan and a few of his acquaintances in the incident, Ajay, his family members and a few locals attacked the 32-year-old and three others—Satish Singh (35), Tapua Mahanti (31) and Tapan Pradhan (19) with iron rods and sticks by tying them to an electric pole at Odishala Square today morning.

Trilochan died on the spot while Satish, Tapua and Tapan were rescued and rushed to a hospital at Basta with multiple injuries.

The injured trio was later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, a team of Singla police led by IIC Bhuban Mohan Sethi reached Sartha and launched a probe into the incident.