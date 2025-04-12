Keonjhar: In a horrendous incident, a man walked into the police station with the severed head of his uncle and confessed to have hacked him to death in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The incident took place in Kaensarei village within Keonjhar Sadar police limits on Friday night.

Though the exact motive behind the murder is not established yet, police suspect past enmity to have led to the crime.

The accused, identified as Kabi Dehury, has been arrested following his confession.

As per reports, Kabi was harbouring grudge against his uncle Hari Dehury over some previous rivalry.

On Friday night, when people in the village were busy watching an ongoing 'Danda Nacha' ( a traditional dance ritual in some parts of the State), Kabi seized the opportunity and hatched a plan to eliminate his uncle.

Taking advantage of the absence of people in the neighbourhood, Kabi asked Hari to come to a nearby field under some pretext where he reportedly beheaded him after attacking him with an axe.

Later, he walked into Suakati police outpost and surrendered with the severed head of his uncle.

"I got to know that our nephew hacked my brother to death later in the night. They had been fighting over many issues in the past. My sister in-law woke me up and informed me," said Arjun Dehury, another uncle of the accused, to the media.

On getting information, Sadar police arrived at the spot and started investigation.

A case has been registered and probe is underway. The accused is being interrogated, police said.