Sundargarh: Tension prevailed as irate locals staged a road blackade following a tragic road mishap where a man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer while taking his kid to school in Odisha's Sundargarh district here today. The incident took place near a Chhak at Parijat Park within Sundargarh town police limits in the morning at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Jugeswar Xalxo, a resident of Mahipani village within Sadar limits.

As per reports, Jugeswar was taking his three-year old child to Sundargarh Public School nursery along with his wife Sarojini on his two-wheeler when a speeding trailer hit them from behind, and ran over him. The empty truck was heading towards MCL when it hit the bike. While both the mother and the minor child had a narrow escape by falling at a distance, the man was crushed to death by the vehicle and even dragged upto a few metres killing him on the spot. The woman, who sustained injuries, was recued by police and shifted to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital for treatment.

As the news spread, angry villagers reached the spot and started agitating, demanding justice for the family of the deceased. They also alleged that illegal vehicle parking and negligent driving are leading to rising number of road mishaps and claiming innocent lives.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident. Police meanwhile reahed the spot and seized the body for postmortem.