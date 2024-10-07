Bhubaneswar: A man who was declared dead at a hospital woke up during his funeral in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

Rabi Behera, a resident of Harijan Sahi in Purunakatak area of Boudh district, had been admitted to a nearby hospital after he developed certain health complications yesterday.

A few hours later, Behera was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital. However, Behera’s family members did not agree for postmortem and brought him to their native place for the funeral ceremony.

Assuming Behera to be dead, his family members made all arrangements for the funeral pyre. However, Behera suddenly woke up at the cremation ground causing utter surprise among his relatives.

Soon, Behera was rushed to the Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH). He is now undergoing treatment at the DHH.