Jajpur: Tension prevailed as a motorcyclist died while a female cop sustained injuries after a gas tanker collided with a police van on NH 16 in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday. The accident took place on the NH near Sathipur-Brajanagar intersection within Panikoili police limits while a routine check was underway. The deceased was identified as Ranjan Kumar Jena, a resident of Madhapur and the injured cop Sulochana Behera.

As per reports, police checking was ongoing when the gas tanker rammed into the patrol van. Such was the intensity of the collision that Jena, who had parked his two-wheeler and was talking to the police personnel, died on the spot after being hit by the speeding truck.

Sources said the gas container was heading from Balasore to Cuttack. It was speeding before veering off the road and hitting the police van.

Following the incident, angry family members of the deceased alleged police negligence in treating him on time. Police meanwhile informed that they have seized the gas tanker and taken the driver into custody.