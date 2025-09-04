Angul: In a dramatic turn of events, a man from Angul district arranged the marriage of his wife with her beloved, effectively ending their 13-year-old marriage today.

According to reports, Ramakant Pradhan of Sahajabahali village discovered his wife with another man, Palasti Behera, in a hotel room in Angul town yesterday. He then took the couple to the Angul Police Station, where the matter was amicably resolved without legal action.

Today, outside the premises of the Angul court, Ramakant himself solemnised the marriage of his wife with Palasti. This marked the end of his own marital relationship, which had lasted 13 years.

Ramakant has retained custody of the couple’s two children, aged 12 and 7.