Koraput: In a tragic incident, a man from Odisha's Koraput district and his father-in-law died in a road mishap in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ramesh Huika and Apana Pidika.

According to reports, Ramesh Huika, a resident of Jhankarkarli village under Bandugaon police limits in Koraput district, had visited his father-in-law's house at Sanghivalasa village in Andhra Pradesh.

After reaching his in-law's house, he along with his father-in-law while moving to a market on a motorcycle met with an accident. The due died on the spot after a car hit their motorcycle near Sanghivalasa village.

Till the last report came in, the bodies were still lying on premises of a hospital in Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh.