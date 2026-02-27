Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Angul district today sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with the kidnap and rape of a minor girl last year.

The Special Fast Track court in Angul also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on convict Sushant Nayak, a resident of Totapara in Khurda district.

As per the case records, Nayak had abducted the minor girl from Angul in February last year. He also raped the victim inside a car at a secluded place in Khurda.

The police had registered a case in this regard and arrested Nayak on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

The court convicted the accused after examining the witnesses and evidence gathered by the police during the investigation.