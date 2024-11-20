Bhubaneswar: The Special POCSO court in Bhubaneswar sentenced a man for a jail term of 10 years after convicting him minor rape case.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge POCSO court on the basis of statements of witnesses and evidence today awarded the jail term to Bhima Majhi.

Majhi was convicted under Section 376(2)/506 of IPC, r/w 5(1)/6 of POCSO Act and sec-9 of PCM Act.

The court also directed the State Government to award compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim from Nirakarpur area.