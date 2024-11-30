Bhubaneswar: A Special POCSO court in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a differently-abled minor girl in 2020.

Special POCSO Judge Gyana Ranjan Pattnayak also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on convict Alanbilis Kujur.

Non-payment of the penalty amount would invite further imprisonment for one and a half years, said the judge.

Kujur had raped the differently-abled minor girl in Kinjirikela area of Sundargarh four years ago.

The police had registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

The Special POCSO court convicted Kujur after examining the evidence gathered by the police during the investigation.

The court also directed the Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim, said public prosecutor Debashis Mishra.