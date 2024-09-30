Bhubaneswar: A POCSO court in Odisha’s Berhampur city today sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl two years ago.

The POCSO court awarded the jail term to accused Prashant Nahak after convicting him in the rape case.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Nahak. Besides, it directed the authorities concerned to provide Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the victim.

As per the case records, Nahak had raped the minor girl in Khallikote area of Ganjam district in 2022.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police had registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

The court convicted Nahak after examining the witnesses and the evidence gathered by the police during the investigation.