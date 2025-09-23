Jajpur: A Special POCSO Court in Jajpur has sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in October 2024.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Court Judge convicted Kalia alias Arakhita Parida based on witness testimonies and evidence collected during the investigation. Along with the life term, the court imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on him. The District Legal Services Authority has also been directed to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the survivor.

According to the prosecution, on October 23, 2024, the child was returning home after playing with friends when Parida lured her with gifts and took her to a secluded spot, where he assaulted her sexually. He also threatened her not to disclose the incident.

Later that day, the girl complained of severe pain and was admitted to a local hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. During treatment, she revealed the ordeal to her family.

The next day, October 24, 2024, her family lodged a complaint at the Bari-Ramchandrapur Police Station. Following raids at multiple places, police arrested Parida from Kendrapara.