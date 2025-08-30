Subarnapur: A man was allegedly hacked to death while another sustained critical injuries following a fight in a suspected inebriated state in Biramaharajpur block of Odisha's Subarnapur district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ajit Khandagiri (34) of Baghamari village. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR Burla after being shifted from Birmaharajpur hospital. He was identified as Surjya (34), a resident of Champamal.

As per preliminary reports, the scuffle occured near the Shiv temple in Mendamal village late in the night at around 10 pm. The motive behind the brutal attack remains unknown. It is, however, suspected that the clash was a fallout of drunken brawl following Nuakhai festivities.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated to probe circumstances leading to the crime, they said.

Following the incident, irate locals gathered at Birmaharajpur hospital and staged an agitation demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They were pacified after police assured them of needful action.