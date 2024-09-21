Bhubaneswar: The police today arrested a person on charges of issuing death threats to senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.

The accused has been identified as Bijayanand Sahu of Gopinathpur in Odisha’s Puri district.

The Town police in Sambalpur arrested the accused and produced him in a local court.

Sahu was hurling abuses at Mishra and issuing death threats to him over phone for last one and a half years. The accused used to call the Sambalpur legislator over phone at night.

However, Mishra, a former minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, never took the issue seriously.

A few supporters of Mishra had lodged a complaint with the Town police in Sambalpur once they came to know about the issue recently.

Basing upon the complaint, the police launched a probe and arrested the accused.